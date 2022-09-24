Mumbai: Mega block on Central Railway's Main and Harbour lines on Sunday; check details here |

Mumbai: Central Railway will be operating Mega Block on September 25, Sunday, suburban stations to carry out engineering and maintenance works.

The details of the block are as following:

Matunga-Thane Up and Down Slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Thane stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup , Mulund and Thane and will be rediverted on Down slow line.

The trains, CR said in their statement, will run 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow line services leaving Kalyan from 10.25 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Thane and Matunga halting at Thane, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further rediverted on Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Down locals leaving/Arriving CSMT from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will reach destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

Special services:

CR will run special services between Panvel and Kurla at 20-minute frequency during the block and the passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway during the block period.