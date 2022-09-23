Mumbai local molestation case: Accused not arrested yet; inquiry begins on apathetic cops |

The accused in the molestation case where a woman took to Twitter on Thursday and narrated her ordeal of reporting molestation to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Andheri, has not been arrested yet. According to the police, the accused is mentally unstable and does not have a specific location of residence.

The victim, who works as an attorney, in her lengthy tweet, had also mentioned the apathetic attitude of the cops and said she was made to wait for nearly three hours and had to narrate the incident repeatedly to get the FIR registered.

Regarding the arrest of the accused, a senior police inspector, Anil Kadam, Borivali GRP, said, “Looking at the CCTV footage we have received the photographs of the accused. We have observed in the previous footage that the accused travelled by various trains and got down at random platforms, in a mentally unstable condition and half-naked state.”

“Due to his random hopping in trains, it is getting slightly difficult to locate and arrest him. However, we have deployed three teams who are working on it, and hopefully, soon we will make the arrest,” added the senior police inspector.

Regarding the alleged non-cooperative behaviour of the GRP with the victim, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Bhajibhakre, said, “We have opened an inquiry against the officers who have allegedly not tended to the complaint of the victim in an appropriate manner. After a thorough investigation, appropriate action will be taken.”

While narrating the incident to the Free Press Journal earlier, the woman, said, “I was commuting in [first class] ladies’ compartment to work and the accused boarded the local. He molested me as the next station was approaching and promptly got off the train. The incident shook me.”

When she reached the Andheri railway police station to file her complaint and told police personnel she’d been molested, it was met with a baffling question, “What is molestation.”

She also received similar apathetic responses from the women cops present at the station. The survivor shared how she was told that she should’ve hit the accused or tackled him better and that she should be grateful for her “covered” formal attire.

After her entire ordeal, she was told by Andheri police that the case does not come under their jurisdiction and that they will transfer all details; however, to her horror, she was called in again to identify the accused.

Her tweets went viral and many slammed the cops for their apathetic attitude.

