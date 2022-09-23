Navi Mumbai police holds meeting with Navratri organisers | Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Panvel taluka police station held a meeting ahead of the Navaratri festival with the organisers and the peace committees. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil guided the organisers during the meeting held at Manthan Hall.

DCP Patil discussed important guidelines for celebrating the festival and clarified that organisers can erect mandaps as per the High court orders and the prevailing policy of the local body.

Patil instructed that the decorations, especially lighting poles, installed at the pandal should not obstruct traffic or block any residential units' entry and exit.

The police also told organisers to stay away from the banners and hoardings which are offensive or hurt anyone's religious sentiments and create law and order issues.

The pandals have been prohibited from playing objectionable songs and have been instructed to install CCTV cameras.

Darshan queues for men and women, separate queues should be constituted.

He advised that necessary equipment like generators, and fire extinguishers should be kept in the place where Navaratri festival is being celebrated in case of emergency.

“Flex boards/banners etc. which obstruct traffic should not be erected on public roads/squares/places of local bodies,” he stressed.