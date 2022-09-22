e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai5 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to visit this Navaratri

5 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to visit this Navaratri

This Navaratri festive season, visit these five Druga Mata pandals from Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File
Dadar durga pandal

Dadar durga pandal | Facebook

Shivaji Park, Dadar West, Mumbai

The pandal, which covers 2.5 acres, hosts a variety of stalls that appeal to fans of fashion, culture, and food each year. The festivities will continue through Dussehra. Do not miss this (or any other) pujo if you want to experience real Bengali culture and festivities.

Navi Mumbai bengal association

Navi Mumbai bengal association | Navi Mumbai bengal association website

Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

The pandal hosts pujo as well as a host of cultural activities. People of all the ethnicities come to this pandal in huge number. Try and attend one of the pujos during the festival.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity | Facebook

Juhu, Mumbai

Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity or ‘Mukherjee Bari Pujo’ is among one of the popular celebrity Durga pooja pandals in Mumbai. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan among many Bollywood celebrities visit this pandal to celebrate Durga Puja.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav

Lokhandwala Durgotsav | facebook

Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West

Formed in 1996 by playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the Lokhandwala Durgotsav pandal is huge and hosts many Bollywood celebrities every year. Sushmita Sen is a regular visitor to this pandal and can be seen doing Dhunichi naach with her daughter.

Durga Bari samiti

Durga Bari samiti | Durgabhari samiti website

Cumballa Hill, Mumbai

One of the first Durga Pujas in Mumbai was performed by the Bombay Durgabari Samiti (Samiti's) in 1930 when the goddess idol was brought by train from Varanasi to Mumbai. The idol of Durga is made by an artist from Kolkata and the festival is celebrated with much fervor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Three dead, one injured after part of slab of building collapses in Ulhasnagar

Mumbai updates: Three dead, one injured after part of slab of building collapses in Ulhasnagar

5 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to visit this Navaratri

5 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to visit this Navaratri

Navi Mumbai: AAP opposes NMMC's move to cut 22 trees for road widening

Navi Mumbai: AAP opposes NMMC's move to cut 22 trees for road widening

Pune International Centre to celebrate its 12th Foundation Day on September 24

Pune International Centre to celebrate its 12th Foundation Day on September 24

Mumbai: Man travelled ticketless for 23 years, finally caught

Mumbai: Man travelled ticketless for 23 years, finally caught