5 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to visit this Navaratri

Representative image | File

Dadar durga pandal | Facebook

Shivaji Park, Dadar West, Mumbai

The pandal, which covers 2.5 acres, hosts a variety of stalls that appeal to fans of fashion, culture, and food each year. The festivities will continue through Dussehra. Do not miss this (or any other) pujo if you want to experience real Bengali culture and festivities.

Navi Mumbai bengal association | Navi Mumbai bengal association website

Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

The pandal hosts pujo as well as a host of cultural activities. People of all the ethnicities come to this pandal in huge number. Try and attend one of the pujos during the festival.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity | Facebook

Juhu, Mumbai

Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity or ‘Mukherjee Bari Pujo’ is among one of the popular celebrity Durga pooja pandals in Mumbai. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan among many Bollywood celebrities visit this pandal to celebrate Durga Puja.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav | facebook

Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West

Formed in 1996 by playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the Lokhandwala Durgotsav pandal is huge and hosts many Bollywood celebrities every year. Sushmita Sen is a regular visitor to this pandal and can be seen doing Dhunichi naach with her daughter.

Durga Bari samiti | Durgabhari samiti website

Cumballa Hill, Mumbai

One of the first Durga Pujas in Mumbai was performed by the Bombay Durgabari Samiti (Samiti's) in 1930 when the goddess idol was brought by train from Varanasi to Mumbai. The idol of Durga is made by an artist from Kolkata and the festival is celebrated with much fervor.