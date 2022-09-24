Mumbai: Worli fishermen's case adjourned till September 30

Representative Image |

The Supreme Court on Friday listed the case of the BMC against fishermen represented by the Worli Koiliwada Nakhwa Matsya Viavasay Sahkari Society on September 30 after the latter's counsel Colin Gonsalves sought a week's time to file a short counter affidavit.

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli was hearing the BMC's petition against the orders secured by fishermen from the Bombay High Court on their work hampered by the civic body by obstructing fishing activities in the fishing zone up to 10 nautical miles from the coast and not being allowed to use the jetties at Worli port.