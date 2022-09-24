e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai: Worli fishermen's case adjourned till September 30

Mumbai: Worli fishermen's case adjourned till September 30

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli was hearing the BMC's petition against the orders secured by fishermen from the Bombay High Court on their work hampered by the civic body

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Supreme Court on Friday listed the case of the BMC against fishermen represented by the Worli Koiliwada Nakhwa Matsya Viavasay Sahkari Society on September 30 after the latter's counsel Colin Gonsalves sought a week's time to file a short counter affidavit.

Read Also
Mumbai: 23-year-old held after rampage in Worli
article-image

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli was hearing the BMC's petition against the orders secured by fishermen from the Bombay High Court on their work hampered by the civic body by obstructing fishing activities in the fishing zone up to 10 nautical miles from the coast and not being allowed to use the jetties at Worli port.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Worli fishermen's case adjourned till September 30

Mumbai: Worli fishermen's case adjourned till September 30

Maharashtra, 3 other states get 6 more weeks to set up Haj panels

Maharashtra, 3 other states get 6 more weeks to set up Haj panels

Bhima Koregaon violence: Mumbai court rejects Varavara Rao’s plea to go to Hyderabad

Bhima Koregaon violence: Mumbai court rejects Varavara Rao’s plea to go to Hyderabad

Mumbai: Bombay HC dismisses PIL against commercial use of playground for Navratri

Mumbai: Bombay HC dismisses PIL against commercial use of playground for Navratri

Mumbai: Shinde camp to move SC as HC allows Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its Dussehra rally at...

Mumbai: Shinde camp to move SC as HC allows Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its Dussehra rally at...