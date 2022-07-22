Mumbai: 23-year-old held after rampage in Worli

Photo: Representative Image

A 23-year-old man armed with an axe allegedly went on a rampage near a plush luxury hotel in Worli in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police officials rushed to the spot and arrested him before he could harm anyone, but not before he had led them on a short chase and injured one of the police officials.

According to the Worli police, the incident was reported at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The control room received a call from a local resident, informing them that a man was breaking windows of parked cars near the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli. The information was relayed to us and the night shift officer rushed to the spot with a team, while the nearest patrolling vehicle, too, was diverted there,” said senior police inspector Anil Koli, Worli police station.

By the time the police reached the spot, the man had already shattered the windows of seven cars parked near the hotel, including privately owned vehicles and taxis.

A small crowd of local residents had gathered and the accused was holding them at bay with the axe. Meanwhile, the crowd was growing and a riot-like situation was brewing.

“As soon as the accused saw our personnel, he started running towards the Hindu Crematorium in Worli. Our team chased him and the accused suddenly turned on them, attacking them with the axe. One of our constables sustained minor injuries in the attack, but the team still managed to overpower the man and snatch his axe away. The priority at the time was to not let him get away, as he could have inflicted serious damage to someone,” Koli said.

The accused, identified as Abesh Khan, 23, a resident of the nearby Jijamata Nagar locality, was dragged to the patrolling vehicle and taken for a medical check-up.

Preliminary medical examination indicated that he was under the influence of narcotics, and a detailed blood test report is awaited. Meanwhile, the injured constable, too, was treated for his wounds and discharged. The accused was subsequently taken to the police station and placed under arrest.

“We have charged Khan with criminal intimidation, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Arms Rules. He is currently in judicial custody,” Koli said.

