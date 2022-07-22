e-Paper Get App

Karnataka teen dies from assault injuries, 8 arrested

The Bellare police have arrested Abhilash, Sunil, Sudhir, Shiva, Ranjith, Sadashiva, Zym Ranjith, and Bhaskar under several sections of the IPC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
Brutally assaulted youth succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Mangaluru on July 21. | ANI

An 18-year-old youth, who was brutally assaulted by a group of eight people in Sullia taluk's Kalanja village of Karnataka on July 20, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Mangaluru on July 21.

The Bellare police have arrested Abhilash, Sunil, Sudhir, Shiva, Ranjith, Sadashiva, Zym Ranjith, and Bhaskar on Wednesday. They were accused of offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 323, 324, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After Masood's death, the eight arrested people are also booked for murder under Section 302 of IPC.

The deceased picked up a quarrel with Sudhir on Tuesday, and he reportedly assaulted the latter. Calling for settlement of the issue in the village, Sudhir and seven others assaulted Masood, reported The Hindu. After receiving treatment at a hospital located in Sullia, Masood was taken to a private hospital, where he breathed his last.

People gathered in large numbers at the hospital after learning of the death. The people said they would not allow the movement of Masood's body till Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra visits the scene and gives assurance regarding the payment of compensation to the family members.

The people allowed movement of the deceased's body for the last rites only after getting assurance by Tahsildar. Additionally, UT Khader, Mangaluru MLA also visited the hospital and said that all the accused should be arrested and further demanded compensation to the family at the earliest.

