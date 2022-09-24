Stern action against those who shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home department as well, on Saturday announced that a stern action will be taken against those who shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Pune.

"’We will not spare those shorted Pakistan Zindabad slogans. We will find them and take action against them,’’ he said.

Fadnavis was responding to demand by several BJP leaders demanding action after a video of protesters purportedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans during an agitation held here by the Popular Front of India (PFI) surfaced on social media. BJP leaders demanded a strong action against the slogan shouters.

The protesters purportedly shouted Pakistan Zindabad and Allah Hoon Akbar slogans during their protests outside the district collector’s office in Pune after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided offices of the PFI across the country.

The BJP legislator Ram Satpute, who tweeted the video of protesters’ slogan shouting, demanded a stern action. ‘’The police should arrest those who raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad in the protest after the arrest of PFI activists and file a case. The treasonous jihadi tendencies should not be cowed.’’

Taking to Twitter, another BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans should remember that they will not be spared. He also demanded a ban on the PFI. ‘’To all those shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans in support of PFI in Pune.. Chun chun ke marenge.. Itna yaad rakana!!! #BanPFI,” he said.

Taking the serious note of an uproar, the Pune police said that they were looking into the matter. During the protest, the police detained around 40 protesters.

‘’We have already registered a case against the PFI members for unlawful assembly and we are looking into the slogans matter,” said Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

An offence against more than 60 protesters has been registered at the Bundgarden police station for organising the agitation without permission, for unlawful assembly and for blocking the road, another official said.

In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had, on Thursday, arrested 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near-simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 20 arrests each, Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

Fadnavis said the PFI has large-scale plans to trigger unrest in country. ‘’Based on the investigations it has emerged that PFI has now adopted a new modus operandi. It has massive plans to trigger unrest within India. And it was working towards creating communal tension,”he added.

“The action against PFI shows there were adequate documents and proof with the NIA and ATS. The investigation is still underway,” Fadnavis said. Both central and state agencies are currently investigating the matter. “In the recent past, even the Kerala government sought a ban on the PFI,” said Fadnavis.