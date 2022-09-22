Mumbai woman molested in local train calls for sensitising cops on Twitter; Police, GRP access CCTV footage, searches underway

The accused (in red circle) was spotted roaming partially naked at a station. | CCTV Footage Screengrab

A woman lawyer from Mumbai on Wednesday took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal at the Andheri Government Railway Police station where she was allegedly made to sit for three hours and narrate an experience of molestation three to four times to get an FIR registered.

However, after her tweet went viral GRP ordered an enquiry against the cops who allegedly misbehaved with her. Apart from that Mumbai GRP also apologised"Ma'am, we deeply regret the inconvenience caused to you. The investigation is underway, and we appreciate your cooperation all day through. We have noted your account of our personnel's behaviour and will sensitise them accordingly," tweeted Mumbai GRP at 11.37 pm on September 21, 2022.

When connected, Quaiser Khalid commissioner of government railway police, said, "Offence has been registered, the investigation is on, we are trying out best to nab the accused as soon as possible. Asked about the complaint about the GRP staff, he said, an enquiry has been ordered to examine the whole issue."

According to sources, GRP formed three teams to nab the culprit as soon as possible. The CCTV footage of all stations is also being checked.

Earlier on 21 September at 9.01 pm woman who is also an advocate tweeted, "While I will be pursuing requisite action against the people I mention in this thread, my sole purpose of writing this is a humble request to the police to sensitise your force and make them aware and accountable for their own duties, especially for such sensitive incidents".

The woman even appealed for the sensitization of cops. The Mumbai Police has now reacted to the complaint. In the details provided on the investigation's progress, Mumbai Police noted that the investigation is on and the CCTV Footage is being checked. They also informed that prima facia the man looks mentally challenged and in the footage, he was seen roaming partially naked.

