Mumbai: Green panel approves diversion of 32.6921 hectare forest land for coastal road connecting MTHL

The Regional Empowered Committee (REC) attached to the union ministry of environment, forest clearance and climate change at its recent meeting approved the diversion of 32.6921 hectares of forest land for the project for the construction of a 7.021 Km coastal road from Amra Marg to MTHL Junction including Airport link road at Targhar village in Raigad district. The proposal was moved by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) as the coastal road provides connectivity with MTHL, Amra Marg, Airport Terminal road, already developed nodal arterial roads for optimum judicious use. The approval was given based on certain riders.

CIDCO argued that there is a need to provide an exclusive road to serve the traffic demand arising out of the developments expected from Navi Mumbai International Airport and JNPT. The proposed coastal road will serve as an important link in the overall transport network around the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The REC observed that the total forest area proposed for diversion is 32.6921 ha and the proposal also involves 11.4185 ha of non-forest land thereby total area required for the project is 44.1106 ha. The total length of the road is 7.021 Km out of which 5.8 Km is Coastal road and 1.2 Km is elevated Airport link road. CIDCO informed the REC that 2.6947 ha is overlapping with Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road. ‘

REC brought to the CIDCO’s notice that NOC obtained from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was not submitted along with the proposal. Accordingly, it asked the CIDCO to obtain NOC and submit it to the integrated regional office (IRO). ‘’The Committee was further informed that CIDCO has requested the Forest Department to consider 32.6921 ha of land out of 126.018 ha as compensatory afforestation (CA) land for this project. The State Government considered the issue and is of the opinion that as this land is not suitable for CA, it may be accepted as equivalent CA land and actual CA can be carried on equivalent degraded forest land. Accordingly, CA has proposed over 32.6921 ha degraded forest land at Shevare Khurd village in Jalgaon district.’’

‘’The Committee was informed that work has been started in non-forest land. It is a technical violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and the concerned Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) will calculate the area worked in non-forest land and additional CA will be carried out on equivalent degraded forest land adjoining to proposed CA land,’’ it said.

Further, the REC observed that compliance with the Scheduled Tribe and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 has not been submitted along with the proposal. It opined that as per the new Forest Conservation Rules, 2022 the State Government shall ensure complete compliance of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The REC has asked to seek the Bombay High Court’s permission for the felling of Mangrove trees before the commencement of the work. Wherever possible the avenue plantation of 8 ft tall plants shall be carried out by the State Forest Department at the cost of the User Agency as per Indian Roads Congress norms. The IRO, Nagpur will issue Stage- I approval after receipt of complete information from the State Government on shortcomings observed by IRO during the examination of the proposal along with a violation report.