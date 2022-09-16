JNPA handovers 814 Ha mangrove area to GoM; Depicts JNPA’s commitment toward environmental conservation

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best performing Port, handed over 814 Ha mangrove area to Mangrove Cell, Forest Department, GoM in the presence of Sudhir Mungantiwar, Hon'ble Minister of Forest, Cultural Affairs, Fisheries GoM, and Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA.

Speaking about the decision of JNPA to handover the mangrove area to GoM, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA stated, “We have handed over 814 Ha of mangrove area GoM for environmental conservation as per the GIS-based Mangrove Mapping conducted through MRSAC, GoM. We respect the natural habitats and work towards nurturing their flora and fauna. JNPA is committed to sustainable development and implements various initiatives and measures to maintain ecological balance in the Port vicinity.”

JN Port has prepared an action plan covering all activities of the Port including cargo handling, storing, evacuation, and many other activities related to environmental protection. The Port has also prepared and implemented the Environment Management and Monitoring Plan (EMMP). Some of the Green Port Initiatives include a wide expanse of Green zone, the use of LED lights at JNP, use of e-vehicles, the rejuvenation of water bodies, etc.

JNPA’s philosophy is to create value beyond business and keep sustainable development at the heart of the business and create a sustainable future.