SJVN Collaborates with THDC India Limited for developing High-Performance Water Sports Academy at Uttarakhand

SJVN on April 26, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with THDC India Limited for development of High-Performance Water Sports Academy in Tehri, Uttarakhand in the benign presence of Geeta Kapur, CMD, SJVN and Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDC at New Delhi on April 26. Geeta Kapur stated that as per the MoU, SJVN will provide financial assistance of Rs. One Crore to THDC for establishing an advanced gymnasium as an integral part of the High-performance Water Sports Academy. This Academy will also include Training Centers with modern equipment and infrastructure. The facility is being developed in collaboration of SJVN, THDC, ITBP, Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association and Olympic Association of Uttarakhand for training national level athletes for national & international competitions in Kayaking & Canoeing.

The Academy will identify and nurture talent in water sports from an early age ensuring sustainable inflow of skilled athletes. The development of the Water Sports Academy will create a lasting impact on the youth and will be a significant step towards flagship initiative ‘Khelo India’ of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The MOU was signed by Awadhesh Prasad, GM (CSR) SJVN and Amardeep, GM (CSR), THDC, India Limited.