Cosmic Fest - An Astronomy & Space Science Extravaganza By The Sky Explorers

inder

On the morning of April 26th, a convoy of school buses, brimming with eager students from various schools across Mumbai, streamed into The Nehru Science Centre at Worli for "The Cosmic Fest." This event, a collaborative effort between The Sky Explorers and The Nehru Science Centre, had captured the imagination of all attending children.

"The Cosmic Fest 2024," orchestrated by The Sky Explorers in partnership with The Nehru Science Centre, unfolded as a vibrant celebration of Astronomy and Space Sciences. From captivating painting competitions to the intricacies of satellite crafting, the fusion of Art and Science was palpable throughout the day.

The gathering at Cosmic Fest 2024 witnessed a spirited convergence of youthful intellects from diverse educational backgrounds in Mumbai, alongside educators, astronomers, and space scientists. Together, they commemorated the International Astronomy Day with unmatched enthusiasm.

Generously supported by the Hema Foundation, Dorf Ketal, Godrej Aerospace, Camelin-Kokoyu, and Starbucks, with further backing from AkshayShakti for social causes, the event fostered an ambiance teeming with artistic and scientific exploration.

The festivities commenced with the awe-inspiring inauguration of an Astro-photography exhibition by Ms. Seepra Kabra, trustee of the Hema Foundation. Within the Samsung gallery at the Nehru Science Centre, masterworks from acclaimed astro photographers such as Vikas Chander, Dorje Angchuk, Sameer Dhar, Marcel Drechsler, and Mack Murdoc adorned the walls.

Engaging workshops and competitions, including satellite construction sessions, captivated students of all ages. Led by Professor Umesh Kadhane from IIST, participants delved into the intricacies of space missions and satellite technology, guided by experts from ISRO, TIFR-HBCSE, IIST, and Godrej Aerospace.

A Drawing & Painting Workshop allowed students to unleash their creativity on space-themed canvases, with adjudication by former educators from JJ School of Arts and renowned astronomers. To promote sustainability, organizers provided cotton canvas bags for the competition.

An enlightening Panel Discussion on the future of space exploration, facilitated by The Sky Explorers, featured luminaries from ISRO, IIST, TIFR, HBCSE, the Director of NSC, and the Director of Nehru Planetarium. Professor Aniket Sule, President of Astronomy Olympiad from TIFR/HBCSE, adeptly moderated the dialogue, engaging over 400 students, parents, and academicians.

In a heartening display of inclusivity, The Sky Explorers, in collaboration with their CSR partner, AkshayShakti Welfare Association, extended the joy of learning to 45 students from St Catherine's School and specially-abled children from Om Creations Trust, fostering a sense of community outreach.

The culmination of the day saw jubilation as winners of the Satellite Making competition were announced, with Universal High School, Dahisar, clinching the top prize. The panel of expert judges, including representatives from ISRO, IIST, and Godrej Aerospace, bestowed recognition upon the creativity of students from Udyachal High School, Vikhroli, and Pradnya Bodhini High School, Goregaon.

Similarly, the drawing and painting competition winners were celebrated, with Professor Sarita Vij from IIST, Mr. Rajkumar from Camlin Kokoyu, and Mr. Kubal from JJ School of Arts bestowing their esteemed judgments.