Babus, mantris & buzz: Corporate world thinks Modi will again be PM!

Corporate world thinks Modi will again be PM!

Country’s Corporate World is said to be of the opinion that PM Narendra Modi will again come to power in 2024.

Why is the PM aggressively attacking Congress?

In the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, PM Narendra Modi aggressively attacked and exposed the Congress party at every rally. Other party leaders are also following Modi and leaving no stone unturned to corner the Congress party. According to experts, perhaps this is being done as a planned poll strategy.

BUREAUCRACY

Law & Order in WB under scanner of Supreme Court?

Whisper has it that during the recent interview for selection of tribunal members, one of the senior judges of the Supreme Court asked the candidate from West Bengal to comment on the present law & order situation and is there presence of a congenial atmosphere for growth of industry in Bengal? When the candidate was stuck to take a stand, to avoid being a critical of the state government, he slowly disagreed. The justice remarked, in the present situation, 'Person Like You Can Survive’!

Ashish Bansal is also CMD, IRCON

Ashish Bansal, Principal Executive Director (Traffic, M&MC), Railway Board, has been entrusted with additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), IRCON International Limited with effect from April 29, 2024. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Telangana HC gets two Judges

Two Additional Judges have been appointed as Judges of Telangana High Court. They are: Justice Jaggannagari Sreenivas Rao and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao.

Sunil Kumar Yadav appointed as Director, Housing

Sunil Kumar Yadav has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. He is a 2010 batch IRS-IT officer.

Anurag Chandra appointed as Deputy Secretary, Chemicals

Anurag Chandra has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals. He is a 2014 batch IRS-IT officer.

Sarvadanand Barnwal appointed as Director, Land Resources

Sarvadanand Barnwal has been appointed as Director in the Department of Land Resources. He is a 2010 batch ISS officer.

Post of Vikas Singh upgraded to Director level

The post of Vikas Singh as Commissioner (Land Management), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been upgraded to Director level. He is a 2010 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre.

Jitender Ahlawat returns to parent cadre

Jitender Ahlawat, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. He is a 2010 batch IFoS officer of Haryana cadre.

R Veerabahu selected as Director (Fin), Braithwaite

R Veerabahu, GM, (Internal Audit), Corporate office, New Delhi, BHEL, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), Braithwaite & Co. Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

Shankar Prasad Tiwari is ADRM, Moradabad

Shankar Prasad Tiwari has been posted as Additional Divisional Railway Manager / Moradabad (ADRM/ MB). He is an IRSME officer.

Rajeev Agrawal appointed as ADRM, Izzatnagar

Rajeev Agrawal has been transferred as Additional Divisional Railway Manager / Izzatnagar Division (ADRM/IZN). He is an IRSE officer.

Sharavan Singh Purohit is GM (Elec) RVNL

Shravan Singh Purohit has been sent on deputation to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) as General Manager (Electrical) at Vadodara. He is a 2003 batch IRSEE officer.

20 candidates qualify for JE (Elec) in ESIC

20 candidates have been shortlisted for the posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour & Employment. The candidates include, Akash Raj, Shubham Singh Rawat, Kappa Shanmukha Rao, Kaushal Kishor Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Aayush Kumar Pandey, Neeraj Parijat Gupta, Shivani Kushwaha, Appalabattula Sunil Kumar, Anuj Yadav, Aditya Yadav, Manish Kumar, Esikela Sreekanth, Abhishek Kumar, Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Vivek Kumar, Satpal Meena, Govind Jha and Rajat Anant.

Post of Director (C&HRD), WAPCOS advertised

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has invited applications till May 5 for the post of Director (Commercial & HRD), WAPCOS Limited.

UIDAI to appoint Deputy Director on deputation at Hyderabad

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications by May 27 from the officers for filling up one post of Deputy Director at UIDAI Regional Office, Hyderabad, on deputation basis for a period of 5 years, on foreign service terms.

Last date to file Form 10A/10AB is June 30

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the ‘Act’). The extended date is June 30, 2024.

