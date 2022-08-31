Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair

Want to see Lalbaugcha Raja, but can't visit? You can now get live darshan!

Mumbaikars and devotees from various parts of the state flock to Lalbaug area in the city to visit Bappa during Ganesh Chaturthi. People believe Lalbaugcha Raja never lets His devotees go empty-handed and fulfils their desires and thus many go to visit the pandal.

This year many are likely to rush since the state government has lifted all pandemic-related restrictions on sarvajanik [public] pandals. But for those who cannot, they have also started a continuous live stream where you can get darshan and also receive prasad by ordering it online.

