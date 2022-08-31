Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair

Want to see Lalbaugcha Raja, but can't visit? You can now get live darshan!
Mumbaikars and devotees from various parts of the state flock to Lalbaug area in the city to visit Bappa during Ganesh Chaturthi. People believe Lalbaugcha Raja never lets His devotees go empty-handed and fulfils their desires and thus many go to visit the pandal.
This year many are likely to rush since the state government has lifted all pandemic-related restrictions on sarvajanik [public] pandals. But for those who cannot, they have also started a continuous live stream where you can get darshan and also receive prasad by ordering it online.
Read our detailed report to know more
Mumbai: Ganesh festival and Mount Mary fair traffic diversions, check details
For the smooth flow of traffic and to prevent inconvenience to commuters during the upcoming Ganpati Festival, the Mumbai Traffic Police has made certain arrangements like more traffic control rooms, barricading of roads, diversion of traffic, etc., during the 10 days of the festival.
The traffic department has also issued a set of traffic protocols which will be followed during the Mount Mary fair in Bandra in the coming month between 11 and 18 September.
From 6pm to 11pm, Mount Mary Road will be closed to all types of vehicles except those of local residents, who will be issued with car passes by police and emergency vehicles.
Whereas vehicular traffic will be closed on a total of 74 roads in the city, while one-way vehicular movement will continue on a total of 54 roads on days of Ganesh idol immersion.
Read our detailed report here
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)