Ganeshotsav 2022: Here's how you can get Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja live darshan

Lalbaugcha Raja |

Mumbai is currently coloured with festive spirits as Bappa is gracing everyone's homes with as much fanfare as he did before the pandemic struck. The major pandals in the city including the Lalbaug are welcoming devotees.

On Monday, August 30, the 14-feet idol's first look was unveiled for the public.

For 89 years now, Lalbaugcha Raja has been the most visited pandal and why not? It is believed that He never lets his devotees return empty-handed.

Many devotees flock to Lalbaug to get a glimpse of Bappa each year after their wishes are fulfilled. There's so much crowd that the organisers have started to offer variety of facilities for availing a darshan.

This year, Lalbaug has gone all out on arranging for virtual darshan apart from having additional queues. Followers can pay their respect to Bappa through the continuous live streaming which will continue for 11 days until everyone bids him an adieu on Anant Chaturdashi.

You can access their continuous live feed here: Lalbaugcha Raja live

You can also order Lalbaugcha Raja's prasad online, check details here