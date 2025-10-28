 Nalasopara Drug Factory Bust: MBVV Police Senior Inspector Suspended For 'Inexcusable Negligence' As Drug Unit Operated 300 Metres From Pelhar Police Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNalasopara Drug Factory Bust: MBVV Police Senior Inspector Suspended For 'Inexcusable Negligence' As Drug Unit Operated 300 Metres From Pelhar Police Station

Nalasopara Drug Factory Bust: MBVV Police Senior Inspector Suspended For 'Inexcusable Negligence' As Drug Unit Operated 300 Metres From Pelhar Police Station

Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik issued the suspension order against Senior Inspector Jitendra Vankoti, citing 'inexcusable negligence' in monitoring his jurisdiction. The order noted that the illegal factory was located barely 200–300 metres from the Pelhar police station. Despite its proximity, Vankoti claimed he was unaware of the activity, a response the department found unacceptable.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Nalasopara Drug Factory Bust: MBVV Police Senior Inspector Suspended For 'Inexcusable Negligence' As Drug Unit Operated 300 Metres From Pelhar Police Station |

Mumbai: Three days after Mumbai Police uncovered a massive mephedrone manufacturing unit in Nalasopara’s Pelhar area, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissioner on Monday suspended the senior inspector of Pelhar police station for failing to detect the illegal operation running almost under his nose.

Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik issued the suspension order against Senior Inspector Jitendra Vankoti, citing 'inexcusable negligence' in monitoring his jurisdiction. The order noted that the illegal factory was located barely 200–300 metres from the Pelhar police station. Despite its proximity, Vankoti claimed he was unaware of the activity, a response the department found unacceptable.

“The site of the above incident was 200 to 300 meters away from Pelhar police station, but during the interrogation, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Vankoti has stated that he was unaware of the incident,” the order stated, as reported by the Indian Express. It further mentioned that despite his subordinates being engaged in related intelligence and patrol duties, the inspector failed to ensure effective monitoring, obtain confidential information, or initiate timely action against illegal businesses.

Details On The Mega Drug Factory Bust

FPJ Shorts
'Foreign Media's Recent Reports Targeting The Adani Group Are A Coordinated Effort To Undermine India's Economic Growth': SC Advocate
'Foreign Media's Recent Reports Targeting The Adani Group Are A Coordinated Effort To Undermine India's Economic Growth': SC Advocate
EMRS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here
EMRS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here
'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On Mumbai Metro Line 3
'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On Mumbai Metro Line 3
Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video
Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video

The disciplinary action follows a major operation conducted by Mumbai Police’s Zone-6 Narcotics Cell in coordination with Tilak Nagar police, which raided the factory in the Rashid Compound area of Pelhar, Nalasopara (East) on October 25. During the raid, officers seized over 7 kilograms of mephedrone (MD) and precursor chemicals valued at around Rs 13.5 crore, along with raw materials worth another Rs 1 crore.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Bust Major MD Drug Factory In Vasai; Probe Underway Into Dubai Connection
article-image

5 Arrested For Running Drug Factory

Five individuals, including the key manufacturer of the synthetic drug, were arrested. Among them is Sohail Abdul Saif Ali Khan, a former hawker from Mumbra who allegedly transitioned into large-scale drug production. Police said Khan operated multiple luxury vehicles, including a BMW, and had been running the illegal unit for nearly 10 months, producing around 50 kilograms of contraband every month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6, Chembur) Sameer Sheikh supervised the operation, which exposed an intricate network of distribution linked to Mumbai’s narcotics supply chain.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On...

'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On...

Thane: Bhayandar's Maheshwari Mandal Honors 27 Senior Citizens In Heartfelt Diwali Celebration

Thane: Bhayandar's Maheshwari Mandal Honors 27 Senior Citizens In Heartfelt Diwali Celebration

Former Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar Seeks Reinstatement After Bombay HC Declares ED Arrest...

Former Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar Seeks Reinstatement After Bombay HC Declares ED Arrest...

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In...

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Book 55-Year-Old Man For Running Illegal Security Agency In...

'Unbelievable': Photographer Captures Taj Palace Hotel From 22 KM Away As Mumbai Skies Clear Like...

'Unbelievable': Photographer Captures Taj Palace Hotel From 22 KM Away As Mumbai Skies Clear Like...