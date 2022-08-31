Maharashtra lands second spot in human trafficking cases, according to NCRB

Representative Image |

Mumbai: After Telangana, Maharashtra has registered maximum human trafficking cases last year, revealed the NCRB statistics. Last year, a total of 880 females and 10 males were rescued from human trafficking.

Further analysis revealed that of most of the victims rescued were exploited either by pushing them into prostitution, labour or forced marriage.

As per the data, last year, a total of 2,189 cases of human trafficking were registered across the country. Of which, 347 cases were registered in Telangana, followed by 320 cases in Maharashtra, 203 in Assam and 201 in Kerala.

A deeper analysis of the figures has revealed that a total of 6,533 victims were trafficked across the country; of which most victims were sent to Odisha (1,475), followed by Maharashtra (918) and Telangana (796).

As far as the human trafficking scenario in Maharashtra is concerned, of the total 918 victims, 858 of them were females. The total number of victims rescued last year in Maharashtra were 890, including ten males.

Further analysis revealed that of the victims rescued, 856 were forced into sexual exploitation for prostitution, 16 were into forced labour and three into forced marriage.

Inspector general of police Deepak Pandey, who handles human trafficking cases, said, “More number of cases means more gangs involving in human trafficking are being neutralised. Most people are trafficked to places like Mumbai and Delhi. Till prostitution is flourishing, the human trafficking menace will continue. It's important to close down brothels once and for all. Even our constitution completely prohibits human trafficking and forced labour.”