Most murders in Maharashtra due to disputes, illicit relations, vendetta & love affairs, reveals NCRB data | Representative

The analysis of the statistics of the motives behind the murder cases registered in Maharashtra last year has revealed that most murders were committed due to various kinds of disputes, followed by cases of illicit relationships, personal vendettas, and love affairs. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)'s statistics revealed that Maharashtra ranked third in the registration of murder cases last year.



According to the NCRB, last year, 3717 cases of murder were registered in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar (2799) and Maharashtra (2330). Revealing about the motives which led to the murders, the NCRB statistics showed that of the 2330 cases, 1027 cases were due to disputes, including cases related to property disputes, family disputes, petty quarrel disputes, money disputes, and water disputes.



As per the NCRB, 232 cases of murders were related to illicit relationships, followed by 230 cases related to personal vendetta or enmity, 119 cases were related to love affairs, 57 cases were related to personal gain, 31 cases were related to dacoity/robbery, 16 cases were related to dowry, 05 cases were related to political reasons.



The analysis of murder cases registered in Mumbai has revealed that in Mumbai, 63 cases were related to different kinds of disputes. 24 cases were related to personal vendetta or enmity; 10 cases were related to murders committed for personal gain; 8 cases were related to love affairs; 6 cases were related to dacoity/robbery; and 3 cases related to illicit relationships.



"In Maharashtra, most murder cases are normally due to family disputes only. Professional murders are very few in Maharashtra and underworld are almost over in Maharashtra. Most murder cases are spontaneous acts," said former IPS officer turned lawyer YP Singh.



Analysis of cases of kidnapping and abduction registered last year has revealed that Uttar Pradesh registered the maximum cases (14554), followed by Maharashtra (10502) and Bihar (10198).