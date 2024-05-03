Mumbai News: MNCDF Releases Citizen Charter For MP Candidates

MNCDF |

The Mumbai North Central District Forum launched its comprehensive citizen charter, a citizen’s manifesto, for the parliamentarians across the Mumbai metropolitan region. The citizen charter consists of demands with regards to fresh policies, sustainable development, climate mitigation, updating archaic laws, fulfilling citizen needs and other issues.

MNCDF, a citizen welfare and grievance redressal forum which works across the metropolitan region, released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to guide parliamentarians in addressing the pressing issues faced by citizens. The Citizen Charter serves as a roadmap, outlining the key concerns and priorities identified through a citizen participatory process.

This initiative comes after extensive research and discussions with stakeholders from different walks of life including profesionals, youth, activists & proactive citizens, aligning with the principles outlined in Article 246 of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, which delineates the distribution of legislative powers between the Union and state governments.

Charter Emphasises East-West Connectivity, Climate Action, and Animal Welfare Reforms

The charter advocates for the expansion and enhancement of east-west connectivity to help aid economic prosperity in accordance with development plan 2034 by prioritising the development of efficient road networks and accessible public transportation systems to alleviate congestion and improve mobility. The manifesto also demanded expansion in the number of AC Local Trains plying across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to help the citizens face increasing challenges due to extreme climatic changes.

The manifesto demands drafting a comprehensive climate policy outlining actionable strategies for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate impacts, promoting renewable energy, and building resilience in our district. It also seeks stringent measures to curb air pollution, noise pollution and mandatory enhancement of green cover. It also sought strengthening of animal welfare laws for harsher punishment and fines for offenders.

Charter Calls For Judicial And Infrastructure Reforms

The charter seeked judicial reforms asking MPs to coordinate with the Law Ministry and work to improve court infrastructure, higher salaries for public prosecutors, filling judicial vacancies, and providing the necessary resources to facilitate the adoption of technology. It also demands push for independent legislation for bail in the country by establishing independent, clear, and fair bail legislation.

MNCDF has also demanded stronger labour laws working on construction sites citing safety risks and expressed the need to enhance and tighten the National Building Code, It demands the MPs to prioritise highway works falling under National highway Authority of India for better connectivity between Mumbai, Vasai Virar, and other MMR regions. Along with highway connectivity, it also demanded best practices in the city’s road infrastructure development and adoption of Indian Road Congress guidelines for the road infrastructure.

Citizens' Forum Advocates Amendment For Medical Marijuana In Narcotics Act

The citizens’ forum demanded amendment in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by decriminalising consumption of marijuana for medical purposes. The charter stated that marijuana or hemp has scientifically proven medical benefits for conditions like cancer and chronic pain, which can enhance patient treatment options and would also reduce the burden on the criminal justice system by decreasing incarceration rates for minor offences.

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder of MNCDF, said, "The launch of Citizen Charter marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower citizens and strengthen democratic governance in the MMR. By providing parliamentarians with a clear understanding of the needs and priorities of their constituents, we aim to catalyse positive change and inclusive development across the Region, as well as open dialogue between Citizens & candidates to bring about a positive change."

