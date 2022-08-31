Mumbai: BMC to unveil tech to beat bullying by clean-up marshals

BMC to unveil tech to beat bullying by clean-up marshals | Representative image

After receiving several complaints against reckless behaviour of clean-up marshals during the COVID-19 period, the BMC has now taken firm steps to avoid replay of such sour incidents.

In the month of June, the civic body floated tenders to again hire 15-20 marshals in all 24 wards. The services of marshals were ended after their contracts expired on March 31.

Considering reports that some marshals were pocketing money received through fines, the BMC has now decided to collect fines digitally. Also, the civic body has mandated the wearing of identity cards on uniforms so that impostors can't take undue advantage.

A senior official confirmed that the civic body will implement QR code-based digital payment for collecting fines received by marshals. During the pandemic, there was a fine of Rs 200 if one was found unmasked. However, there were allegations that marshals penalised without giving receipts.

“The primary idea is to ensure there is transparency in the process of paying fines. Because, in the last two years, many illegalities were pointed out by citizens, therefore we decided to ensure that there is a proper centralised payment system, in which the money will get deposited directly,” said a senior official from the solid waste management department.

“Violators can also pay via cash, if they don't have access to UPI,” the official added.