Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

In celebration of the Ganpati festival, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced an attractive offer where users of the BEST Chalo App can avail 75 per cent discount on the Rs 799 super saver plan, and get it for just Rs 199. This plan entitles the passenger to 50 trips on AC and non-AC buses for 14 days, starting today. The offer can be availed by both new and existing users of the Chalo App.

Currently, around four lakh people are using the BEST's digital ticketing system. To avail the offer, one needs to simply download the Chalo App and find the offer in the 'Bus Pass' section. The entire transaction is cashless and paperless.

“This offer is being rolled out close on the heels of the freedom plan, which offered users five digital trips in just Re. one over a period of 7 days. Over 1.5 lakh users took advantage of the offer and experienced more than 6.6 lakh digital trips,” said BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra.