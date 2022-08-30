Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID-19 stand at 889 under NMMC | Photo: BL Soni

The number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come down to 900 after around 137 patients were discharged on August 29. For the last one week, more than 100 cases have been reported in the city.

However, on Monday, the civic body had only 68 new cases Covid.

Despite a big number of patients being discharged, the number of active remains above 880. There is a rising trend of Covid cases during August so far.

At present, 637 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On August 29, the civic body conducted 2710 RT PCR tests and 3151 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,94,494 RT PCR and 23,24,935 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.