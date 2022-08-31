Allu Arjun craze hits Ganesh Chaturthi; Twitter users upset over 'Pushpa Raj' Bappa idol

Ganpati idol modelled on Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj | Twitter/Ashwani Kumar

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are now in full swing across India as devotees have welcomes different types of Bappa idols in their homes. The sculptors for quite some time now have been pushing boundaries and created some mesmerizing idols.

Some sculptors chose to mark the festival in a filmy way. Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa: The Rise has inspired Lord Ganesha statues. On Tuesday, several images and videos of a Ganpati idol went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film.

The statue also performed Pushpa's signature hand gesture from the film.

Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film saw Allu Arjun play role of a sandalwood smuggler and emerged as a blockbuster; the sequel is currently in the pipeline.

#AlluArjun craze hits #GaneshChaturthi, fans welcome Pushpa Raj inspired Ganapati!



While the people welcome Lord Ganesha at their place this time the idols arrived in #PushpaRaj style. pic.twitter.com/vgFEvBa4Y3 — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) August 30, 2022

While some fans were mesmerised and pointed how this has been a common practice in Telugu-speaking states to make idols which resembles the actors' looks from hit films, many took offence.

The users contested that the character Allu Arjun essayed was that of a criminal, a sandalwood smuggler and it is inappropriate to sculpt an idol of a God after him.

Here's what the netizens had to say:

"Bhagwan ko to atleast baksh dete [Should have at least spared the God]," wrote one user. While another lamented, "This is mockery and completely unacceptable. The character Pushpa Raj, regardless of the cinematic success, was a criminal & we cannot accept Bappa Moorti modelled after a smuggler. Taking too much liberty with a tolerant Dharma is also not good."

Another user wrote, "This is disgraceful!"

With ANI inputs