Mumbai News: Man Booked For Submitting Forged Documents For Govt Job | Representative Image

The Naupada police have registered a case against a typist (now dismissed) with the state transport department for allegedly submitting bogus certificates to secure a job.

The complainant in the case is N B Aayare, an officer with the state transport department. The department had sent the documents of the newly appointed employees for verification to Maharashtra State Examination Council Pune.

“Three typing qualification certificates of a candidate were found to be invalid. The candidate was appointed on compassionate basis for the post of clerk-typist in divisional store branch, divisional workshop, Kalwa. The candidate had been working with the department from April 2016 till January 2024. He was dismissed in January,” said a police officer.

The police last week registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) of the Indian Penal Code.