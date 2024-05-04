 Mumbai News: Man Booked For Submitting Forged Documents For Govt Job
Mumbai News: Man Booked For Submitting Forged Documents For Govt Job

The police has registered case against the typist (now dismissed) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 02:35 AM IST
Mumbai News: Man Booked For Submitting Forged Documents For Govt Job | Representative Image

The Naupada police have registered a case against a typist (now dismissed) with the state transport department for allegedly submitting bogus certificates to secure a job.

The complainant in the case is N B Aayare, an officer with the state transport department. The department had sent the documents of the newly appointed employees for verification to Maharashtra State Examination Council Pune.

“Three typing qualification certificates of a candidate were found to be invalid. The candidate was appointed on compassionate basis for the post of clerk-typist in divisional store branch, divisional workshop, Kalwa. The candidate had been working with the department from April 2016 till January 2024. He was dismissed in January,” said a police officer.

The police last week registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) of the Indian Penal Code.

