Mumbai: Ganesh festival and Mount Mary fair traffic diversions, check details

For the smooth flow of traffic and to prevent inconvenience to commuters during the upcoming Ganpati Festival, the Mumbai Traffic Police has made certain arrangements like more traffic control rooms, barricading of roads, diversion of traffic, etc., during the 10 days of the festival.



The traffic department has also issued a set of traffic protocols which will be followed during the Mount Mary fair in Bandra in the coming month between 11 and 18 September.

According to the traffic department, for the Ganesh festival across the city, five traffic police control rooms have been set up at important immersion places like Girgaon Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Malad Malvani T Junction, and Ganesh Ghat-Powai.

The Traffic Police are erecting watch towers at strategic places for monitoring and regulating traffic flow during procession and immersion. For safety reasons, arrangements for barricading major roads have been made to separate the procession crowd from the returning crowd. Police cranes, BMC cranes, and high-capacity cranes are being stationed at specific locations to handle contingencies in the event of the breakdown of vehicles.

In view of this festival, certain traffic restrictions will be imposed in Mumbai City on 1st September (one and a half day Ganapti Immersion), 4th September (Fifth Day), 5th September (Gauri Ganpati Immersion), 6th September (Seventh Day Immersion), and 9th September (Anant Chaturdashi Immersion) from 12 pm till 6 pm.

Vehicular traffic will be closed on a total of 74 roads in the city, while one-way vehicular movement will continue on a total of 54 roads.

Whereas, in view of the lakhs of devotees who will come to visit Mount Mary Church in Bandra, vehicular traffic on the roads leading towards Mount Mary Fair from Bandra Traffic Division will be affected, hence it is necessary to make an order for traffic management on these days, added the traffic department.

From 6pm to 11pm, Mount Mary Road will be closed to all types of vehicles except those of local residents, who will be issued with car passes by police and emergency vehicles. While Kane Road shall be 'One Way' for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with B. J. Road, except vehicles of local residents issued with passes, i.e. "No Entry" from B.J. Road.

Additionally, Pareira Road will be one way from East to West, i.e., 'No Entry from B.J. Road. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., St. John Baptista Road will be closed to all vehicular traffic except local residents with special passes. The traffic department added that the aforesaid arrangements are for safety and the prevention of inconvenience to the public.

The Mumbai Traffic Police appeal to all residents of Mumbai to abide by the said regulations and cooperate with the Traffic Police to make this Ganpati Festival and Mount Mary fair, smooth, and enjoyable events for all.