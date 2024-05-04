Mumbai News: Mystery Surrounds Death Of 'Poisoned' Constable

The death of police constable Vishal Pawar, 30, is becoming curiouser and curiouser. On the evening of April 27, the Thane resident boarded a slow local train en route to his Worli office, where he was posted at the local arms branch.

According to his police statement, he was in civvies and standing near the train's footboard talking on phone at around 9.30pm when someone lurking near the tracks between Sion and Matunga allegedly tried to snatch his phone (apparently with a stick). Since the train was moving slow, Pawar jumped onto the tracks and tried to nab the phone snatcher. While doing so, a group of urchins surrounded him and started attacking the constable. In the melee, one of the suspects allegedly injected something poisonous in his back, while others forced a red liquid into his mouth, which rendered him unconscious.

Pawar woke up nearly 12 hours later and made his way back home to Thane, where his family rushed him to Thane government hospital. They alerted the Kopri police, who went to the hospital and recorded Pawar's statement. An FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered, including robbery, administering poisonous substances, etc. After three days, he passed away following which a murder offence under the IPC section 302 was registered and the case was transferred to the Dadar police station.

Police Investigation Unveils Intrigue In Constable's Mysterious Death

Senior police officials formed 12 teams to track down the culprits, who killed one of their personnel. CCTV footage from Thane to Dadar stations was extensively scrutinised, but it did not show him on the tracks at the time of the 'incident'. Apparently, no robbery incident ever took place. He was seen getting down at the Dadar station at midnight. For the next six hours, there was no trace of him. He reportedly went to a bar in Dadar.

The police have undertaken a comprehensive examination of CCTV footage spanning various railway stations and bridges, platforms, restaurants and bars. “We are determined to unravel the mystery. The truth will emerge soon,” a senior cop said. The police are now awaiting the postmortem report, which will reveal the exact cause of Pawar's death.