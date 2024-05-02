Police Constable Injected With Poison By Thieves In Thane; Dies Days Later

X, Mumbai News

A constable in his twenties died in a Thane hospital three days after allegedly being injected with a poisonous substance by a group of robbers and drug addicts on railway tracks near Matunga on Wednesday.

The deceased constable was a resident of Thane and was posted with the Worli Local Arms division-3.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Constable Vishal Pawar, who was in civilian clothes, was traveling in a local train to join his duty.

How a gang of thieves and drug addicts inject him with poison?

Pawar was struck on the hand by a person standing near the tracks as his train slowed down between Matunga and Sion around 9:30 PM. At the time, he was standing at the door and was on a call.

As a result, his phone fell, and the thief picked it up.

Due to the slow pace of the train, Pawar got down and pursued the thief. After covering some distance, he found himself surrounded by a group of robbers and drug addicts. They began pushing him when Pawar resisted. Subsequently, one of them injected Pawar with a poisonous substance in his back while others held him. They also allegedly forced a red-colored liquid into his mouth.

Pawar collapsed and lost consciousness. He regained consciousness the following morning and somehow made his way home, according to reports.

Condition deteriorated in the hospital

As his condition deteriorated, his family admitted him to a Thane hospital on Monday. The local Kopri police station recorded his statement and filed a case under sections 392 (robbery), 394 (causing hurt during robbery), and 328 (administering poisonous substances) of the Indian Penal Code.

"During Pawar's treatment, his condition worsened, and he passed away on Wednesday," quoted Manoj Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Central Railway, by Indian Express.

The case has been transferred from the Kopri police station to Dadar GRP for further investigation. The process of adding IPC section 302 (murder) is underway. DCP Patil added that multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits.