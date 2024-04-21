MP: Police Constable Killed In Tragic Accident At Bargarh Check Post; Was On Election Duty

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During duty at the Bargarh Check Post, a police constable, Chandrabhan Singh Thakur Lodhi, was hit by a truck which claimed his life.

According to information from the local police, Constable Chandrabhan Singh Thakur Lodhi, who was posted at the Suaatla police station in the Narsinghpur district and was currently on duty at the Bargarh Check Post in the light of Lok Sabha Elections.

On the night of April 20th, at around 11 a.m, he met with a fatal accident when a speeding truck rammed into him. Upon being injured in the incident, Chandrabhan Singh Thakur Lodhi was immediately sent to Jabalpur for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the constable's accident, Police Superintendent Amit Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Pateriya, along with other senior officers, immediately reached the scene of the incident and gathered information about the incident. Efforts were made by the medical professionals to save the constable's life, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The body of the deceased, Chandrabhan Singh Thakur Lodhi, a resident of Jabalpur, was brought to his native village Sundaradehi. The final rites of the departed constable were performed in the presence of senior police officers. District officials and employees participated in the funeral rites, offering their condolences, and assured his relatives of all possible assistance