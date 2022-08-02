Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

BMC to set up 3 parking lots to decongest south Mumbai

Finding a place to park in city seems like a distant dream, doesn't it? If BMC's plan of setting up underground parking facilities in locations with high demand for parking completes, the dream will become reality.

A tender has been floated for the construction and maintenance of underground electro-mechanical car parking in the Fort area. Additionally, two other robotic parking towers have been proposed at Zaveri Bazar and Matunga.

These will collectively create around 1,200 parking spaces in these crowded areas, said civic officials. The work on this project is expected to start in the month of September.

The civic body runs around 29 public parking lots (PPL) across the city. However, most people prefer to park their vehicles on the streets, often leading to traffic congestion. The BMC plans to develop underground parking facilities in every zone to counter this problem.

A tender has been invited for the planning, construction and maintenance of a five-level underground parking system at Flora Fountain in south Mumbai. Since the area is a heritage precinct the parking facility has to be underground.

