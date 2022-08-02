Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

Delegation of Congress MLAs meet Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Congress MLAs led by Milind Deora met Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss BMC polls and they demanded the new ward boundaries of Mumbai be canceled in the interest of fair elections.
Ajit Pawar slams CM Eknath Shinde for neglect towards farmers and people affected by heavy rains and floods
Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar on Tuesday lashed out at the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for keeping himself busy in his felicitation while neglecting the key issues including the plight of the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in Vidarbha, Marathwada and other parts of Maharashtra.
He also slammed Shinde for delays in cabinet expansion even after a month after they were sworn in and taunted a two member cabinet (including CM and DCM) is holding marathon meetings without portfolio allocation in the cabinet hall with a capacity of 43 members including CM when rest of the chairs are anxiously asking when they will get the occupants.
Ajit Pawar accuses Eknath Shinde of breaking rules, claims CM used loudspeakers after 10 pm
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday took strong objection against use of loudspeakers after 10 pm during the processions and felicitations of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his recent visit to Aurangabad and couple of other places saying that it was in violation of the Supreme Court order.
“It is the head of the state who breaks the rules, so what will the police commissioner and the superintendent of police there do? Who will they tell? ” asked Pawar.
He claimed that no one has ever seen in the history of Maharashtra the violation of norms with regard to use of loudspeakers by the head of the state.
'F*** the politics' graffiti spotted on Mumbai local train, Reddit image goes viral
Mumbai local train happens to be one of the lifelines for Mumbaikars. The much-talked commute option of the city has caught the eye of netizens then and while for dance videos, people fighting for seat, trying clothes in the railway coach and so on...
In a recent viral post, we could see an image showing a ladies second class coach with the words "F*** the politics."
Taking a stir into the genre, the words were followed with a slogan hinting on the established attitude of politicians.
"Neta sirf leta, kabhi nahi deeta" read the statement inscribed on the door of second class ladies coach.
NMMT introduces bus for Bhiwandi
Navi Mumbai's transport board has a good bus facility which makes them a hit among commuters. In relief to those travelling to Bhiwandi, the NMMT has now introduced bus services on the route.
Bhiwandi is an industrial area and there are a large number of power looms and warehouses for e-commerce companies.
A large number of workers from the city travel to Bhiwandi for work. The bus service is likely to benefit them. Started on August 1, the frequency of the service will be 25 to 30 minutes.
Mumbai: Woman alleges rape by 3 men in Dadar
A woman who lives on a footpath has accused three men known to her of drugging and rapping her under the busy Dadar flyover in broad daylight on Saturday.
The 40-year-old woman has registered a complaint stating that she was drinking with the three accused under the flyover in the afternoon when they took turns to rape her. One of the three men has been arrested.
The case was reported the same evening when the woman, a ragpicker, had pain in the abdomen and went to KEM Hospital with her husband. She informed the doctor that she had been raped by the three acquaintances.
Mumbai's century-old St Elizabeth's Hospital to be renovated
Located in Malabar Hill, St Elizabeth's Hospital will be redeveloped. The hospital that was started in 1922 hit a century recently.
The nursing home is all set to get state-of-the-art facilities.
According to reports, the hospital's B wing will undergo redevelopment. A Mid-day report stated that the hospital will be renovated by a private firm under their corporate social responsibility wing.
The hospital reportedly will be developed into a modernised medical centre which will be optimally completed by 2026. The hospital's other wing meanwhile will remain functional.
Mumbai police arrests two women, attempted to sell newborn girl
Mumbai police arrested two women for allegedly trying to sell a 15-day-old baby girl for Rs 4.5 lakh. The main accused, Julia Fernandez (35), reportedly faces many cases of human trafficking.
A Mid-day report stated that she was arrested after a man named Jayprakash Jadhav, who works with Pune-based adoption centre and is a member of the Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA).
Jadhav, reportedly, got to know about a woman looking for a buyer for newborn girl and alerted the local woman and child welfare authority who communicated with their city-based counterparts.
The city police arrested the accused after laying a trap and a police probe is currently underway.
Mumbai: Woman traps two senior citizens in nude video calls, sextorts Rs 3 lakh from them
A woman allegedly cheated two senior citizens of Rs 3.63 lakh by blackmailing them with a nude call video. The incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri area and Amboli police have registered an FIR in the case.
However, according to a report by Times Now, the police are yet to verify whether the same accused was involved in both the cases.
Thane: Container truck carrying chemical overturns; traffic hit
A container truck transporting tanks of a chemical overturned on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, resulting in a huge traffic jam, officials said.
Following the incident, the chemical- hydrogen peroxide- leaked on the road, emitting a foul odour.
An official of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said the container truck was transporting 23,000 litres of hydrogen peroxide; it overturned near the Gaimukh creek at around 7:15 AM.
The driver was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.
The officials added that so far no reports have emerged of anyone being affected due to the chemical leak.
Mumbai: 7-year-old, mother run over by BEST bus in Sion
On Monday afternoon, the BEST bus driver has been booked for killing a mother and her 7-year-old son at Sion Koliwada. The minor boy died on the spot, while his mother succumbed to her injuries at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital, i.e., Sion hospital in the evening.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the police said that at around 1.15 pm on August 1, a woman identified as Savitri Deepak Varun and her minor son Dhanveer were hit by BEST bus number MH 03 CV 7069, Route number 341A in front of Domino's Pizza Center in Sion's Koliwada Chowk.
Western Railway commissions new skywalk at Andheri
The Western Railway (WR) commissioned new skywalk at Andheri which is one of the busiest stations along WR's suburban section.
“The skywalk connects the new south-end foot over bridge (FoB) to the old south FoB. It will help decongest the crowd on the old south FoB for movement from Andheri west to the east side by providing an additional walkway,” said a WR official.
According to officials from WR's engineering department, eight FoBs (including the new skywalk) have been commissioned along WR's Mumbai suburban section in this financial year so far.
“Currently, WR has a total of 141 FoBs between Churchgate and Dahanu Road for the convenience of passengers and to curb trespassing,” said an official.
Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report
The registration of properties in Mumbai witnessed a rise of 15 per cent to 11,339 units last month, the best in July for over a decade, contributing over Rs 829 crore to the state revenues, according to the Knight Frank India report released on Monday.
On a month-on-month basis, registrations rose 14 per cent from June (9,919 units). Out of the total registrations in Mumbai, 86 per cent were contributed by the residential segment and 10 per cent by the commercial segment.
Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells
The city has been witnessing a dry spell for the last few days, but light showers in the catchment areas have maintained water levels. Currently, the seven lakes supplying water to the city have 12,85,251 million litres (ML), or 88.80 per cent of the 14.47 ML of their total capacity.
During this period last year, the lakes had 75.62 per cent while in 2020 they had only 34 per cent water stock.
The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water from the lakes. For uninterrupted water supply, there needs to be 100 per cent stock in all the lakes on October 1. Currently, Modak Sagar has 98.83 per cent water stock while Tansa and Middle Vaitarna have 98.45 per cent and 95.63 per cent, respectively.
Thane district logs 93 COVID-19 cases
Thane district in Maharashtra reported 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,312, a health official said on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday, he said.
Thanekars, don't forget to wear your masks and follow all the protocols!
Mumbai weather update: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain for the next 48 hours.
The maximum temperature will hover around 31 degree Celcius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degree Celcius.
People of Maharashtra will forgive humble state servant & re-affirm their big hearts, Governor BS Koshyari
Governor BS Koshyari heaped praises on the people of Maharashtra as he apologised for his Gujarati-Rajasthani remark. His apology comes four days after he first invited ire of the 'Marathi manoos' over his statement.
Koshyari on Monday in a detailed statement said that the people of the state will forgive this humble state servant and re-affirm their big hearts following the teachings of the great sages of Maharashtra.
Patra Chawl redevelopment: Politics shadowing our plight, say tenants
Since recent developments and arrest of Sena MP Sanjay Raut by ED in Patra Chawl scam, every conversation has surrounded the political development while very little is known about what's happening with the redevelopment and what is the plight of residents.
FPJ spoke to those who lived in Patra Chawl who lamented the politics overshadowing their plight. A resident said that officials from MHADA still remain free even though they were involved in the scam.
The resident also complained about MHADA not giving the rent as agreed; he further said the authority appointed a private contractor to finish the construction work of the rehab building without taking tenants into confidence.
Dear commuters, all trains on Central Railway's four lines are plying routinely, check the update here
BMC to set up 3 parking lots to decongest south Mumbai
Finding a place to park in city seems like a distant dream, doesn't it? If BMC's plan of setting up underground parking facilities in locations with high demand for parking completes, the dream will become reality.
A tender has been floated for the construction and maintenance of underground electro-mechanical car parking in the Fort area. Additionally, two other robotic parking towers have been proposed at Zaveri Bazar and Matunga.
These will collectively create around 1,200 parking spaces in these crowded areas, said civic officials. The work on this project is expected to start in the month of September.
The civic body runs around 29 public parking lots (PPL) across the city. However, most people prefer to park their vehicles on the streets, often leading to traffic congestion. The BMC plans to develop underground parking facilities in every zone to counter this problem.
A tender has been invited for the planning, construction and maintenance of a five-level underground parking system at Flora Fountain in south Mumbai. Since the area is a heritage precinct the parking facility has to be underground.
