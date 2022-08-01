Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Unsplash

The registration of properties in Mumbai witnessed a rise of 15% to 11,339 units in July contributing over Rs 829 crore to the state revenues according to Knight Frank India report released on Monday. On a month-on-month basis, the registration of properties rose 14% from June this year where 9,919 units were registered. Out of the total registration of properties in Mumbai, 86 per cent were contributed by residential segment and 10 per cent commercial.

78% of the total registrations were for properties transacted in the same month. As much as 15% of properties registered in July were filed in March 2022 and around 7 per cent of these deals were filed in June 2022.

The realty sector players hope with the strong consumer sentiments towards home ownership, sales momentum to continue for the coming quarters and reputed developers with a good track record will continue to dominate the market.

Focus on Rs 1 crore and below deals with the segment bagging a share of 43% while residential properties ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore saw a rise in share from 37% in June 2022 to 42% in July 2022. Focus continues on properties costing less than Rs 1 crore with a share of 43% in July 2022. Properties above 2.5 crore ticket size remains unchanged since June 2022 at 4% in July 2022, while Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 5 crore have a share contribution of 10% while Residential properties above Rs 5 crore contribute to under 5% of the total residential deals in July 2022.

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal observed that strong consumer demand continues to drive the property sales in Mumbai. Post COVID, the revival in housing demand has sustained and facilitated a soft landing for the Mumbai real estate market though there has been an increase in home loan rates and additional 1% stamp duty. The state government revenue has also

grown robustly month on month. We expect the market demand to remain steady,’’ he noted.

However, he cautioned that further rate hike can add pressure on the property demand. Developers remain cognizant of the changing affordability and are expected to plan for risk mitigation such as enabling fixed rate limited period loans, and other measures, he said.

According to the export, in terms of apartment size homes ranging between 500-1000 sq ft was the most preferred category of property registered in July 2022. The share rose from 45% in June 2022 to 50% in July 2022. Compact homes continue to be the second preference with a share take up of 34% in July 2022. Homes ranging from 1000-2000 sq ft saw a share take up of 14% while the share of over 2,000 sqft homes remained unchanged in July 2022 at 2%.

Government revenue collection from property registrations was recorded at Rs 829 crore surpassing collections in July 2021 of Rs 567 Cr on account of higher property registration and 1% higher stamp duty rate. Even though the property sale registrations grew by just 15% YoY the government revenue collection has grown by 46% YoY this substantial rise can be attributed to application of additional metro cess.

Revenue collection in July also grew by 13% MoM crossing the ISNR 800 Cr mark for the first time since March 2022. The daily sale rate stands at 378, best in the last 3 months.