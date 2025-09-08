Maharashtra: Hunger Strikes, Protests Over OBC Rights; Chhagan Bhujbal Promises Court Battle

Chhagan Bhujbal |

Mumbai: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has extended strong support to the ongoing protests by OBC communities and tribal groups across the state. Addressing the concerns raised by protestors, he stated that their movement stems from a common demand, to ensure that the rights of Other Backward Classes are not undermined.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says, "Various OBC communities and tribes are protesting; some are even on a hunger strike. Their common demand is that OBCs should not be suppressed... We are united on this issue and will definitely approach the court against it..." pic.twitter.com/y9vr8tKk6Q — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2025

Speaking to the media, Bhujbal said, “Various OBC communities and tribes are protesting; some are even on a hunger strike. Their common demand is that OBCs should not be suppressed. We are united on this issue and will definitely approach the court against it.”

His remarks come at a time when OBC organisations are staging demonstrations in different parts of Maharashtra, highlighting fears that their constitutional rights and quota benefits may be diluted.

Protests and Hunger Strikes Gain Momentum

Over the past few days, several OBC activists have resorted to hunger strikes to draw attention to their cause. Demonstrations have been reported in key districts, with community leaders calling for immediate assurances from the state government.

The protests underline growing discontent among OBC groups, who are pressing for clarity on reservation-related policies and their implementation.

Legal Route on the Cards

Bhujbal, a senior OBC leader in Maharashtra politics, assured protestors that their voices will not go unheard. He emphasised that the legal route remains an option if the matter is not resolved amicably.

“We will not let OBCs be sidelined. If necessary, we will fight this in court,” he reiterated.

What Lies Ahead

As protests continue, the state government faces mounting pressure to address the concerns of OBC communities. With Bhujbal openly backing the movement and hinting at legal action, the issue is likely to escalate further in the coming days.