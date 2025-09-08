Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: 'Itna Takleef Hai Toh Nahi Aane Ka Yahan!', Mandal's Mismanagement Sparks Devotee Outrage in Mumbai | Watch Video |

Mumbai: The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, known for drawing the largest footfall during Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, is under intense public scrutiny this year due to serious allegations of mismanagement and mistreatment of devotees during darshan.

Devotees who visited the pandal described the experience as "chaotic and scary," with crowd control measures nearly collapsing under the massive pressure. Many had come for Charan Sparsh darshan, but were shocked at the lack of basic organisation and the aggressive behaviour of mandal workers.

On social media platforms like Reddit and X, several users shared troubling accounts of what they witnessed. One devotee recalled how a child was almost dragged mercilessly in the crowd, adding that volunteers lacked basic manners or training, unlike the respectful crowd management seen in other temples like Shegaon.

Another devotee slammed the mandal, calling this year’s arrangements an "absolute disaster." According to them, hundreds of mandal workers wearing ID cards were present, but very few were actively helping the crowd. In fact, one individual with an ID allegedly mocked a devotee, saying, “Itna takleef hai toh nahi aane ka yahan,” sparking outrage among visitors.

A popular X user posted a video alleging that Lalbaugcha Raja volunteers beat up a youth in front of the police, asking whether any action would be taken. Another user called the pandal a "VIP-only Ganpati", urging people to worship at home instead.

While Ganeshotsav is a time for devotion and unity, this year’s backlash highlights the growing frustration among common devotees, who feel ignored in favour of celebrity visits and VIP access.

Reportedly, Volunteers of Lalbaugcha Raja seen kicking devotees in a video.



I agree they must have been under stress of crowd management, but still...is it justified?



'Rules' aren't same for Celebrities & Billionaires though! pic.twitter.com/8d61Y6TNS0 — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) September 8, 2025

As voices grow louder on social media, one message is becoming clear: the public is disappointed and hurt. One angry devotee shared an open letter, stating:

"Officially, the Marathi community has stopped worshipping 'Lalbaug Cha Raja', even myself too. There were only outsiders who came for darshan, with no etiquette or manners.

The volunteers aren't volunteers, they're 'gundas doing dadagiri.' You guys are meant only for 10 days, remember that. After that, nobody gives a damn.

Abusing devotees will straightaway land you in hell, take it from me. Devotees aren't getting any sort of money from Ambani like you guys. Devotees are just here for praying, ain't even for a rupee. Respect that."

The statement reflects a deep sense of betrayal from those who once considered Lalbaugcha Raja a personal and sacred figure of devotion. What was meant to be a space for worship has, according to several attendees, turned into a VIP spectacle, where the common devotee is pushed around, insulted, or completely ignored.