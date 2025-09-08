BMC Enhances Disaster Preparedness With Global Strategies, Says Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani

File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC is fully prepared to tackle both natural and man-made disasters as part of its disaster management efforts. By incorporating global research and advanced risk mitigation strategies, the municipal corporation remains committed to making Mumbai and its citizens safer and more resilient said Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani on Monday. He was speaking at the inauguration of a three-days workshop on Urban Disaster Risk Resilience.

The BMC and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) are jointly organising a workshop from September 8 to 10, 2025. The inaugural session were attended by additional municipal commissioners Dr. Amit Saini and Abhijit Bangar, District Collector of Mumbai City Anchal Sood Goyal, Head of the Global Education and Training Institute at the UNDRR Sanjay Bhatia, Neelachal Mishra, Partner and Head of Government and Public Services at KPMG and other officials.

Gagrani stated "While the BMC has strong experience in emergency management, there is a need to adopt global best practices, advanced technologies, and research-based strategies for more proactive disaster response." He highlighted ongoing efforts like river rejuvenation, the BRIMSTOWAD project, and sewage treatment plants aimed at risk reduction and resilience. Gagrani stressed that timely action helps prevent crises and minimise damage. Despite many disasters, Mumbai has consistently shown resilience and unity. He also commended Mumbaikars for their courage and collective spirit during such times.

Mishra emphasised that in times of emergency, it is crucial to understand the scale of risk, assess administrative efforts, invest in disaster-resilient infrastructure, and prepare for effective recovery. He added that, beyond saving lives, measures must be in place to minimise financial losses and protect vital infrastructure. Bhatia highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures in the face of climate change and growing urban populations. He stated that risk mitigation today is a way to prevent major financial losses in the future.

Building resilient cities, he noted, should be viewed as a strategic investment, and urged all stakeholders to act accordingly. At the workshop, Bhatia delivered a session on “Making Cities Resilient – 2030”. Mahesh Narvekar, Director of BMC's Disaster Management shared detailed insights on “Disasters and Response Strategies in Mumbai”. Rajiv Sharma, Head of GIFT City, presented on “Making Cities Resilient 2030 at GIFT City”.