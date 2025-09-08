 Maharashtra Govt Suspends Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Patil For Irregularities In Land Permissions
Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department has suspended Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Patil with immediate effect after finding serious irregularities in granting non-agricultural (NA) permissions for industrial land in Panvel taluka. The suspension order was issued on September 5, 2025, under the directives of the Governor.

According to the order, M/s Marathon Panvel Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. had purchased land in 2007 in the villages of Wardoli, Poynje, Bhingarwadi, Bhingar, Pali Budruk, and Bherle for industrial purposes under Section 63(1A) of the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, 1948. However, instead of ensuring proper legal action under the Act, Tehsildar Patil allegedly showed “deliberate and inexcusable negligence,” granting NA status to the lands in violation of the law.

The government concluded that Patil’s actions violated Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, and ordered a departmental inquiry. During the suspension, Patil’s headquarters will remain at the Raigad District Collector’s office, and he has been prohibited from leaving without prior permission. He will receive subsistence allowance and supplementary allowances as per rules but has been barred from engaging in any private employment or business.

“The government has taken this action after it was found that Tehsildar Vijay Patil violated the provisions of the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act and granted irregular NA permissions. His suspension is necessary pending departmental inquiry,” the Revenue and Forest Department stated in its order.

Officials clarified that Patil must submit a certificate each time subsistence allowance is disbursed, confirming that he has not taken up any private employment or business. Any violation will invite stricter disciplinary action, the order stated.

