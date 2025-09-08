 Mumbai: Minibus Swept Away By High Tide At Gorai Beach; All Passengers Rescued Safely | VIDEO
A minibus with passengers at Gorai Beach was carried away by high tide. All passengers, including women, were safely evacuated.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
FPJ

Mumbai: A minibus carrying passengers at Gorai Beach was swept away by the high tide, triggering a dramatic rescue operation on Monday. Fortunately, all passengers, including women, were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

According to initial reports, FIR proceedings have been initiated against the bus driver and the vehicle’s owner. Authorities stated that despite clear warnings from local police advising against driving beyond a designated point due to the risk of high tide, the driver chose to proceed onto the beach.

Watch Video:

Further details regarding the incident are still awaited.

