 Thane Crime: 22-Year-Old Bitten On Thumb & Knee After Public Toilet Dispute Turns Violent In Bhiwandi; FIR Registered
A 22-year-old youth sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked and bitten by a man during an argument. The incident occurred on Sunday in the Ampada area of Bhiwandi.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Representative Image |

Thane: A minor dispute over a plastic bucket in a public toilet escalated into violence, leading to a police complaint. The incident took place on Sunday in the Ampada area of Bhiwandi, where a 22-year-old youth sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked and bitten by a man during an argument.

According to police, the incident began when the complainant placed a plastic bucket in the public toilet. At the same time, 32-year-old Riyaz Ahmed Raheel entered and reportedly kicked the bucket. This led to a confrontation when the youth and his 14-year-old sister approached Riyaz to question his actions, as reported by Loksatta.

Riyaz allegedly reacted aggressively, verbally abusing both the youth and his sister. The altercation escalated, and Riyaz reportedly punched the youth and went on to bite his thumb and right knee, causing visible injuries.

A case has been registered at Shantinagar Police Station under Sections 117(2), 115(2), and 352 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023. Police have confirmed that while a case has been filed against Riyaz, no arrest has been made so far, as reported.

In other news from Thane city, a man was killed and his friend critically injured after allegedly being deliberately run over during the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations on Tuesday night. Police have mentioned that the incident is related to a long-standing land dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Vitthal Gaikar (42), and the injured as Shankar Varthe (45), both residents of Thane. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. in Wagle Estate while the immersion procession was underway.

According to police accounts, Gaikar, Varthe, Vasant Tokare, and other friends were watching the procession when a heated argument broke out between Santosh and Tokare. The situation escalated when Santosh’s brother and a few associates arrived at the spot in a vehicle.

A case of murder has been registered at Srinagar Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

