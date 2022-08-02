Mumbai: Woman alleges rape by 3 men in Dadar

Representative Pic |

A woman who lives on a footpath has accused three men known to her of drugging and rapping her under the busy Dadar flyover in broad daylight on Saturday.

The 40-year-old woman has registered a complaint stating that she was drinking with the three accused under the flyover in the afternoon when they took turns to rape her. One of the three men has been arrested.

The case was reported the same evening when the woman, a ragpicker, had pain in the abdomen and went to KEM Hospital with her husband. She informed the doctor that she had been raped by the three acquaintances.

According to a report by Times of India, senior inspector Jitendra Pawar of Bhoiwada police station said that it is a medico-legal case, and the doctors contacted the police and revealed the matter.

The arrested person is identified as Sanjay Ramrao aka Hatela, and the police are looking for the other two.