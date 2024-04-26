Navi Mumbai: 2 Men Killed In Single Day At Uran In Road Accidents | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Two lives were claimed in a span of 24 hours under the jurisdiction of Uran police station. While in the first accident, the vehicle that caused the accident is unidentified, in the second case, the vehicle is identified.

The first accident was reported on Thursday morning at around 7.30 am when Naushad Farman Ali (37), a resident of Uran was going towards Soneri village in Uran in his SUV. Ali, a driver by profession had gone to Jasai village to drop relatives of his employer and was going towards Soneri village when he was rammed by an undidentified vehicle near Karkalphata. The vehicle that hit him, sped from the spot and the police are yet to identify the vehicle. The suspicion is on a heavy vehicle which could have possibly crushed a SUV.

The second accident was reported around 11.30 am when container number MH 15 UK 2945 came out of a container yard in Jabhalpada at Uran. The deceased, identified as Yashwant Maya Vartak (65), was the watchman of the yard and after handing over the outgate gate pass to the accused container driver, Vartak walked to another container driver who was besides him.

The accused suddenly took a left turn and VArtak got crushed by the rear side of the container. “We are not sure if the driver realized that a man came below his wheels. We have contacted the transporter to whom the container belonged and the driver would be traced soon,” senior police inspector Satish Nikam from Uran police station said.