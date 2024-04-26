Video: Doctor’s Wife Hits & Chokes Pet Dog In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur; Outrage Among Animal Lovers As Footage Goes Viral

streetdogsofbombay

In a heart-wrenching story of animal cruelty, a pet dog owned by a local doctor and his wife is going through relentless torture and strangulation on a daily basis in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur.

The incident, brought to light by a social media post from streetdogsofbombay on Instagram, has sparked outrage among animal lovers. In the video footage, the woman can be seen hitting and choking the dog on the terrace of her house.

Sharing the story on Instagram, the user wrote, “We are deeply disturbed to share the plight of a dog in Morewadi, Kolhapur. This innocent dog, owned by a doctor and his wife, faces torture and strangulation every day while tied up. He can't even move around to save himself. It's heartbreaking to think about the suffering this poor creature endures.”

The post highlights the harsh reality that education doesn’t always bring empathy, leaving many to wonder how people capable of such cruelty towards defenceless animals can fulfil their professional responsibilities, especially in fields dedicated to saving lives.

“Education has nothing to do with compassion, and this is a clear example! It's concerning to imagine how someone who inflicts such cruelty on a defenseless animal treats their own patients? Isn’t saving lives their profession? Is there no value for animal lives? Are any of us truly safe if this is the level of empathy displayed in their homes?” the post further reads.

It further mentions that the relentless abuse by the dog’s owner poses a grave threat to its well-being. Despite efforts by rescuers to intervene and provide assistance, the owners remain unwilling to give its custody. The user urges people to come together and rescue the dog from this terrible situation.

“This dog's life hangs in the balance, threatened by the hands of this woman alone. It won’t be long before she ends up killing this poor dog, and all we will have is regrets. We cannot stand by and watch this happen. Rescuers have tried to intervene to get this dog out of this terrible home, but the owners are unwilling to give up custody. Please, let's come together to rescue him from this dire situation.”

Those willing to offer assistance are encouraged to reach out for further details and contacts to rescue the dog.