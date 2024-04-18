Video Of Woman Mercilessly Thrashing Pet Dog With Leash In Mumbai’s Pali Hill Goes Viral

X

In a viral video circulating on social media platforms, a woman can be seen mercilessly thrashing a dog in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

The disturbing video shows a woman dressed in a saree on a street in Mumbai's Pali Hill beating a Beagle with its leash.

Watch the video here:

This looks like Pali Hill. Plse identify the woman n inform the owner of this pooch. #doglovers pic.twitter.com/1whPMUsUmP — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) April 18, 2024

Such an incident has not happened for the first time as there have been many cases of human cruelty towards animals, especially pet animals. Dog owners, as well as caretakers are often seen mistreating their pets in a cruel manner.

Twitter user @sats45, who shared the video of the incident on the microblogging site, has urged netizens to identify the woman and inform the owner about the brutal treatment meted out to their beloved pet.

This incident in Mumbai follows closely on the heels of another case of cruelty against small puppies in Navi Mumbai.

As per reports, a groomer was discovered mistreating and beating small dogs and pets. The incident was uncovered when the owners of the grooming center reviewed CCTV footage after receiving a complaint against the accused in another matter.

The footage showed the accused identified as Rishi physically assaulting the small puppies under his care. Instead of looking after the pets, Rishi was seen abusing them.

Here is what one should do to ensure their dog’s safety while they are away:

Dogs often suffer silently when they are separated from their pet parents. Unable to communicate their experiences and needs, they may face anxiety, fear, or mistreatment at the hands of caregivers. Therefore, pet parents need to recognise the importance of understanding their dog's behaviour and ensuring their well-being even in their absence.

To safeguard them, pet parents should prioritise thorough background checks when hiring dog walkers and groomers.

References, reviews, and credentials must be examined to ensure the trustworthiness and competency of the caregiver.

In addition to this, clear communication about the dog's needs, behaviours, and any specific instructions is crucial to providing proper care and ensuring a positive experience for the pet.

By doing the above-mentioned things pet parents can ensure their beloved companions receive the love, care, and respect they deserve, even when they're not by their side.