Navi Mumbai: Staffer At Kopar Khairane Pet Grooming Center Thrashes Dogs Reveals Shocking CCTV Footage; FIR Lodged (VIDEO)

Screenshot from the video showing a groomer at a pet grooming center thrashing dogs | Instagram/FAAC

In an incident of cruelty against small puppies, a groomer working at a pet grooming center in Navi Mumbai was found beating and mistreating small dogs and pets. The incident came to light when the owners of the grooming center decided to go through the CCTV footages after a complaint against Rishi was received in another matter.

In the video now shared by animal rights groups, it can be seen that Rishi beats up the small puppies who were under his watch. Rishi, who was supposed to take care of the pets, used to thrash the animals.

After he was confronted by the owners, he accepted that he used to rough up and beat the pets. He was terminated from his job after taking in writing from him that he had mistreated the pets.

Shockingly, Rishi had an experience of five years in the field and was entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of the pets. The owners also decided to approach police in the matter after guidance from PETA.

The group (FAAC) Fight Against Animal Cruelty and "streetdogsofBombay" also uploaded the video and asked for all pet owners and grooming centers to be careful about who they employ at work to care for the pets.

People reacted angrily to the video and said that the pet groomer must be punished for his actions.

People demanded action against the groomer |

The video should concern pet parents as grooming centers are thought to be safe for the pets. However, this incident brings to light that grooming centers as well as pet owners should keep a close watch on the staff of the pet grooming centers and periodically and frequently check the CCTV footages.

Regular inspection of the center should also be undertaken. In case the pet parents feel their pets behave differently or notice sudden change in the pet's behaviour, the issue must be addressed and cause ascertained.