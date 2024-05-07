Mumbai Weather Update For May 7: Clear Skies & Gentle Breezes For Today, Says IMD; Rainfall Likely In MMR & Pune By Weekend |

Mumbai: The mega city experienced another morning of clear skies on Tuesday as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency further predicted continued clear weather throughout the day for the city and its suburbs.

Today's Temperature Update

The city's temperatures were expected to range between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius, with an average of around 30 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted predominantly from the northerly direction, with the sun rising at 06:07 am and expected to set by 07:03 pm.

Looking ahead for this week, minimum temperatures were anticipated to remain steady at 26-27 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures were expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius in both the city and its suburbs.

Rainfall Expected In Mumbai & Pune

Exciting news for Mumbaikars and Punekars came from the Global Forecast System (GFS), forecasting possible rain in the Mumbai-Pune interurban areas over the upcoming weekend. While some suburbs in Mumbai might experience hit-and-miss rainfall, there is a high probability of rain in the ghat areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Global Forecast System (GFS)

The rain probability for Mumbai-Pune interurbans during May 10-13, 2024, varies across regions, with Thane at 40-45%, Kalyan/Badlapur at 65%, Karjat at 75-80% and the Lonavala-Pune stretch at a staggering 99.9%. Pune City is also expected to receive rainfall, with a probability of 99.4%. However, Mumbai's rainfall remains uncertain, with a hit-and-miss pattern likely across different suburbs.

AQI In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai stood at 86, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. While AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', readings between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' AQI levels between 100 and 200 are classified as 'moderate,' warranting caution.