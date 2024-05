Attention Up Line Passengers Travelling Between Borivali & Churchgate (May 6th-7th 2024)

Churchgate Railway Station | Photo by BL Soni

Due to a major block on the Up Slow line between Ram Mandir & Jogeshwari (00:00 - 04:00 hrs), Up Slow trains will be diverted to the Up Fast line from Goregaon to Andheri.

The following Up Slow trains will SKIP Ram Mandir station:

BO91008 Borivali - Churchgate (Departs Borivali: 23:48 hrs, Arrives Churchgate: 00:53 hrs)

VR91012 Virar - Churchgate (Departs Virar: 23:20 hrs, Arrives Churchgate: 01:10 hrs)

BO91014 Borivali - Churchgate (Departs Borivali: 00:10 hrs, Arrives Churchgate: 01:15 hrs)

VR91016 Virar - Andheri (Departs Virar: 23:40 hrs, Arrives Andheri: 00:37 hrs)

VR91018 Virar - Churchgate (Departs Virar: 23:49 hrs, Arrives Churchgate: 01:26 hrs)

BO91020 Borivali - Churchgate (Departs Borivali: 00:30 hrs, Arrives Churchgate: 01:35 hrs)

VR91024 Virar - Churchgate (Departs Virar: 00:05 hrs, Arrives Churchgate: 01:45 hrs)

DOWN Train BY91035 Andheri - Bhayander (Departs Andheri: 00:46 hrs, Arrives Bhayander: 01:23 hrs)

NOTE:- Trains 91016 & 91035 will run on Andheri Platform 9 on Fast line. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please plan your journey accordingly.