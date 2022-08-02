Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar lashes out at CM Eknath Shinde for neglect towards farmers and people affected by heavy rains and floods

Maharashtra LoP Ajit Pawar | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar on Tuesday lashed out at the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for keeping himself busy in his felicitation while neglecting the key issues including the plight of the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in Vidarbha, Marathwada and other parts of Maharashtra. He also slammed Shinde for delays in cabinet expansion even after a month after they were sworn in and taunted a two member cabinet (including CM and DCM) is holding marathon meetings without portfolio allocation in the cabinet hall with a capacity of 43 members including CM when rest of the chairs are anxiously asking when they will get the occupants.

Pawar said Shinde should run the administration rather than attending his felicitations. He alleged that the administration has been completely paralysed due to lack of cabinet expansion.

''There are two member governments in the state. Even after a month, there is no cabinet expansion. Solving the problems of common people is being neglected. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is accepting felicitations. Instead he should pay attention to providing urgent help to the farmers and villagers hit by heavy rains and floods,'' said Pawar who had recently completed his visit to affected districts from Vidarbha and Marathwada. He claimed that due to lack of cabinet expansion the coordination with the administration has adversely impacted as the [anchanamas of the damaged fields have yet to be completed.

In addition, Pawar aslleged that there has been substantial rise in farmers suicides from these areas affected by heavy rains and floods. ''Farmers are anxiously waiting for immediate aid. CM and DCM should provide them assistance on a priority basis,'' he noted. He made a fresh demand for holding a monsoon session of the state legislature immediately where these issues can be discussed at length and the government thereafter can announce a much needed financial package. ''However, despite repeated demands and requests, the two member government is not convening the monsoon session. Had the MJaha Vikas Aghadi government been there, the session would have started from July 18. We hoped the session would begin from July 25 but that did not happen. We also expected sesion to commence from August 1 but never kicked off. The government should not further delay convening the monsoon session,'' he added.

Pawar wrote letters to CM and DCM and demanded that the state government should immediately declare wet drought, financial assistance of Rs 75 per hectare to farmers and Rs 1.50 per hectare for horticulture damaged by nature's fury. ''The government should waive educational fees for the students from these areas for the academic year 2022-23. In addition, the government should announce a financial package for agricultural labourers who are without work for the last 15 to 20 days,'' he said.

