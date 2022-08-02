Ajit Pawar accuses Eknath Shinde of breaking rules, claims CM used loudspeakers after 10 pm | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday took strong objection against use of loudspeakers after 10 pm during the processions and felicitations of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his recent visit to Aurangabad and couple of other places saying that it was in violation of the Supreme Court order.

“It is the head of the state who breaks the rules, so what will the police commissioner and the superintendent of police there do? Who will they tell? ” asked Pawar.

He claimed that no one has ever seen in the history of Maharashtra the violation of norms with regard to use of loudspeakers by the head of the state.

"It is entirely the right of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to decide what programmes to take up." However, if we look at the processions, felicitations that were held in Nashik, Aurangabad or various other places, the loudspeakers were in use even after 10 pm. Be it the CM or whoever, the mikes will have to be turned off after 10 pm,'' he claimed.

''I was the state deputy chief minister. The rule is for everyone. The Supreme Court has allowed relaxation only for 8-15 days during the Ganapati festival and a few other occasions. However, everyone has to follow the 10 pm deadline and the CM, DCM and ministers in fact will have to conclude their programmes at 9.55 pm only,'' noted Pawar.

He suggested that the CM should put a stop to this by telling his enthusiastic workers to follow the rules but that does not seem to be happening.

Pawar however, said he has not seen Fadnavis using the mike after 10 pm.