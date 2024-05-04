Mumbai Weather Update May 4: Heatwave Returns After Brief Respite; SoBo To Ambernath, Neral To Sizzle At 42°C

Mumbai Weather For May 4: Heatwave Returns After Brief Respite; SoBo To Ambernath, Neral To Sizzle At 42°C | File

Mumbai: Heatwave makes a comeback from Saturday in the metropolis with temperatures in town touching 35°C plus during noon. The temperature will remain in the same range tomorrow as well bringing an end to brief respite from heatwave like conditions prevailing since the beginning of the week.

The temperature in the satellite areas of the maximum city will also be in the range of 38°C to 42°C. Maximum temperature in Thane will be in the range of 38°C while it will be 42°C in Ambernath and Neral. In Panvel Navi Mumbai, the temperature will be just short of 40°C.

The presence of anti-cyclone in Arabian Sea is responsible in the rise in temperature. South Mumbai will be in the range of 35-36°C while western suburb of Santacruz will be in the range of 33-34°C.

On Friday Mumbaikars woke up to a pleasant morning as compared to April with temperature in the range of 24.3-26°C in different parts of the city.

Mumbai this weekend and next week

Weekend is expected to start with minimum temperatures of 27°C, with similar conditions expected. Next week is likely to witness a surge in temperatures, that will hover between 27-28°C for the minimum and 36-37°C for maximum. Temperatures are likely to ease form Tuesday next week, bringing in some breather for Mumbaikars to prepare themselves for the remaining month of May that will mostly be hot and sunny.

Mumbai witnessed severe heatwave conditions in past few weeks, with temperatures reaching a scorching 43°C in isolated packets around the city. However, as per the weather agency's forecast earlier in April, the month of May is predicted to be less hotter than April this time, proving to be a relief for Mumbaikars.