Mumbai Weather Update For May 3: IMD Predicts Slight Rise In Mercury Before Dip Next Week; AQI Remains In Moderate Category

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Today; Mercury To Hover Around 27°C

Mumbai: The city woke up to a pleasant sight on Friday with clear skies, in line with the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast. The city and its outskirts are expected to enjoy clear conditions throughout the day, as per the weather agency's forecast.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperature in Mumbai touched a low of 26°C, with a high of 34°C predicted, likely settling around 28.4°C. Gentle east-southeasterly winds at 1.9 km/h are expected. The sun rose at 06:09 am and is scheduled to set by 07:02 pm. This morning's temperature, at 24.3°C, is one of the coolest since mid-April, marking a 1.3-degree dip below the usual.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, Saturday and Sunday are expected to start with minimum temperatures of 27°C, with similar conditions expected. However, the upcoming week may see a rise in temperatures, ranging between 27-28°C for lows and 36-37°C for highs, before tapering off from Tuesday, offering relief from the recent heatwave conditions.

Mumbai witnessed severe heatwave conditions in past few weeks, with temperatures reaching a scorching 43°C in isolated packets around the city. However, as per the weather agency's forecast earlier in April, the month of May is predicted to be less hotter than April this time, proving to be a relief for Mumbaikars.

Additionally, western Maharashtra regions are expected to see high temperatures due to heatwave conditions in North & Central India regions. However, the temperatures are predicted to see a dip even there, after a few weeks.

AQI Stays In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 116, classified as 'Moderate'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for levels between 100 and 200.