A video of two youngsters violating traffic norms on Mumbai's Lower Parel flyover has surfaced on Twitter. The one-minute long clip shows the biker riding on the opposite lane in a reckless manner. The ride also sees twists and turns to flaunt stunts on the roadway.

Check Video:

Horrible stunt at lower Parel’s flyover. Look how this people are driving. Not only they are risking their life but they are driving on wrong side also. @mumbaitraffic @MumbaiPolice #rashdriving #driving pic.twitter.com/4nCV3ti0bw — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) August 1, 2022

Mumbai Police replies to look into the matter:

We are sharing your concern with traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 1, 2022