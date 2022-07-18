Mumbai: Boy dies after being hit by taxi, driver charged with negligence, rash driving

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by a taxi, which resulted in him being thrown under the wheels of a trailer truck, in Sewree on Friday (July 15) night.

According to the Sewree police, the incident was reported to them at around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. The police said that the caller informed them about an accident on the Wadi Bunder Road after which a team was rushed to the spot to conduct inquiries.

“We got there to find a motorbike and its rider on the road, while a taxi and its driver were also at the same spot. The taxi driver, identified as Atiq Ahmed Khan, (36), confessed that he had hit the biker, identified as Tushar Kadam, (19), leading to his death,” said an officer with the Sewree police station.

The officer added that Kadam was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission due to serious injuries to his head and chest.

“We made inquiries with Khan, who said that Kadam had tried to overtake him on his bike and Khan, in an attempt to discourage him from doing so, swung his taxi in his path, ending up hitting him from the side. As a result, Kadam was thrown off his bike and ended up under the wheels of an oncoming trailer truck,” the officer said.

He added that the road where the accident occurred was originally a two-way road but had recently been turned into a one-way because of road repair work, which led to a traffic snarl at the time of the incident.

After completion of inquiries, Khan was placed under arrest and charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.